Politics Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son pays official visit to Austria Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son paid an official visit to Austria on September 28 and 29, which is an important event when the two countries are marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (1972-2022).

Politics Vietnam ready to cultivate Flanders-Mekong ties: ambassador Vietnam is ready to cultivate mutually beneficial ties between Belgium’s Flanders and Mekong region, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao.

Politics Vietnamese, Cuban Prime Ministers hold talks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz held talks following the official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on September 29 for the Cuban Government leader, who is paying an official visit from September 28-October 2.

Politics Vietnamese leaders receive Cuban PM Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz is paying an official friendship visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. On September 29, the Cuban guest was warmly welcomed by host leaders.