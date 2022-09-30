Fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival concludes
A ceremony was held in Laos’s Savannakhet province on September 29 to wrap up the fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival and celebrate the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year, the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 45th of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.
Addressing the event, Lao Minister of Technology and Communications Boviengkham Vongdara, who is also President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association, highlighted the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, which have been growing despite complicated developments in the world and regional situation.
He underlined that the fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival was a success, giving a chance for both sides to meet and review their cooperation and mutual support tradition from the past struggle for national independence to the current cause of national development.
For his part, President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association Tran Van Tuy expressed his belief that people’s organisations of Vietnam and Laos will continue to work hard together to organise more practical activities to enhance public awareness, especially among youngsters, of the tradition and the significance of the ties between the two countries as a unique relationship in the world history.
It is necessary to continue to connect Vietnamese and Lao people, businesses and youths and encourage them to join hands in maintaining, reinforcing and developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations, thus contributing to the sustainable development in each country, he said.
The fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival, which took place from September 27-30 in Quang Tri province of Vietnam and Savannakhet province of Laos, was jointly organised by the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association and the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association.
Many activities were held within the festival’s framework, including presenting gifts to the needy in border areas of the two countries, visiting museums, and paying tribute to late leaders of the two countries and heroic martyrs./.