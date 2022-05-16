Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,160 VND/USD on May 16, down 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 13).

Business Five expressways to use non-stop automatic toll collection by September The State-owned Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) will implement automatic non-stop toll collection (ETC) on all five expressways under its management across the country by the third quarter this year.

Business Vietnamese PM receives leaders of US companies in New York Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received executives of Warburg Pincus and Glenfarne Group in New York on May 15, part of his working visit to the US and the UN.