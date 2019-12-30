Vietnam-Laos-China ‘con’ throwing festival takes place in Lai Chau
The third Vietnam-Laos-China ‘con’ festival, themed “Colour of friendship”, kicked off in Muong Te district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on December 29.
At the opening ceremony of the festival (Source: VNA)
The three-day event has welcomed nearly 1,000 participants from Lai Chau and Dien Bien provinces in Vietnam, Phongsaly province in Laos and Yunnan province in China.
The ‘con’ is a small ball made from pieces of colourful cloth stuffed with puffed rice and cotton seeds. It is thrown at a bamboo hoop as part of a folk game played during the festivals and New Year holidays of Thai ethnic communities.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Lai Chau People’s Committee Tong Thanh Hai highlighted the significance of the festival, saying that the biennial event aims to enhance cultural exchange, people-to-people diplomacy, and cooperation between border localities in Vietnam, China and Laos, contributing to promoting solidarity and friendship between the three nations.
It also contributes to promoting the cultural identities of ethnic minority groups in Lai Chau in general and Muong Te district in particular to international friends, he said.
The festival is featuring folk games, traditional costumes, an exhibition, cultural exchange activities, and a trade fair exhibiting products and introducing cultural and tourism products from the three countries./.