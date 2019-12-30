Culture - Sports F1 Vietnam Grand Prix’s remaining tickets go on sale The Vietnam Grand Prix Company on December 28 launched sales for tickets for the two last stands and 'Paddock Club' tickets for the Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix, which is slated to begin on April 3, 2020 in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Veteran composer Nguyen Van Ty dies at 94 Veteran musician and literary and arts legend Nguyen Van Ty, a member of Vietnam Musicians’ Association, passed away on December 27 afternoon in HCM City after a long illness at the age of 94.

Culture - Sports Mong ethnic people celebrate New Year The annual traditional holiday of the Mong ethnic minority group, known as Nao Pe Chau, takes place at the end of the 11th lunar month. The event is held to celebrate the end of the harvest and spend time relaxing together.