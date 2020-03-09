Vietnam-Malaysia World Cup qualifier match postponed
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced that all World Cup 2022 qualifiers during March and June are to be delayed due to fears about the COVID-19 outbreak, with all matches now set to take place during October and November, including three matches involving the Vietnamese men’s football team.
Vietnamese footballers in a match (Photo: VNA)
Tran Quoc Tuan, Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation, said that both FIFA and the AFC have agreed to postpone World Cup 2022 qualifiers in the Asian zone which were set to take place in March and June due to the outbreak.
The tie between Vietnam and Malaysia is to be officially delayed from March 31 to October 13, whilst the match between Vietnam and Indonesia will be moved from June 4 to November 12, in addition to the game between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which has been changed from June 9 to November 17.
Vietnam currently lead their World Cup qualifying group on 11 points after five matches, two points ahead of Malaysia./.
