Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership records sound growth: ministers
At the event (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo expressed their delight at the progress made in the countries’ strategic partnership at their meeting in Cambodia on November 9 within the framework of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits.
They agreed on a number of measures to deepen relations towards practical outcomes in the near future with a focus on increasing exchanges of delegations, particularly high-ranking ones.
The ministers emphasised the need to resume existing cooperation mechanisms between the two sides, which were interrupted recently due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
They said Vietnam and the Philippines should convene the 10th meeting of their joint committee on bilateral cooperation; make efforts to effectively implement bilateral agreements, including the 2019-2024 action plan for the countries’ strategic partnership; step up bilateral trade-investment and restrict the imposition of trade barriers.
Son said Vietnam is willing to continue supplying rice to the Philippines in its Government’s efforts to ensure food security.
The two sides agreed that maritime cooperation needs to be strengthened.
They also concurred on the need to expand cooperation in fields such as climate change response, green growth, digital transformation, e-commerce, tourism, education and training.
Regarding multilateral cooperation, the ministers said given many complicated and unpredictable changes facing the region and the world, it is necessary to strengthen exchanges and consultations in a bid to beef up ASEAN’s solidarity, strength and centrality./.