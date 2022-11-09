Politics Vietnam, Cambodia issue joint statement Vietnam and Cambodia on November 9 issued a joint statement on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s two-day official visit to Cambodia, affirming the resolve to further consolidate and develop their friendship and cooperation in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

Politics PM appreciates contributions by overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highly valued the patriotism and important contributions of overseas Vietnamese and the Vietnamese business community in Cambodia to Vietnam’s national construction and defence, as well as to the relations between the two countries.

Politics Inspection commissions of Vietnamese, Lao Parties bolster cooperation A high-ranking delegation of the Inspection Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee led by its Chairman Tran Cam Tu is paying a working visit to Laos on November 9 - 10.

Politics Young border defence officers from Vietnam, Laos hold first seminar The first seminar between young border defence officers of Vietnam and Laos took place in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, on November 9.