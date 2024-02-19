These figures serve as a crucial reference for the country to persist in implementing poverty reduction policies, while also prioritizing social welfare and socio-economic development initiatives throughout 2024.

In a report published by the United Nations Development Program and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative in 2023, Vietnam was recognized as one of 25 countries, that successfully reduced the Multidimensional Poverty Index by 50 percent.

This index offers a comprehensive perspective on poverty by considering factors beyond income alone.

Indicators such as limited access to essential services like healthcare, education, and food are taken into account.

According to the aforementioned report, the lack of educational opportunities emerged as the primary factor contributing to multidimensional poverty in Vietnam./.

VNA