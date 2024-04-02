Vietnam’s beaches appeal to Korean tourists: Agoda
Tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are falling for Vietnam’s beaches with stark soft sand and crystal azure water, online travel platform Agoda said on April 2.
Da Nang, Hoi An, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, boasting stunning beaches, high-end resorts and a kaleidoscope of tourism activities, are the most favourite destinations of Korean visitors.
According to Agoda’s country director for Vietnam Vu Ngoc Lam, international tourists have found Vietnamese beaches attractive since they meet the global tourism trend.
From ancient city of Hoi An to tropical Phu Quoc island or dynamic Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam has a lot to offer its visitors, he stressed.
Statistics from the General Statistics Office showed the RoK remained the largest source of foreign visitors to Vietnam in the first three months of this year with more than 1.2 million arrivals, up 10% from the same time in 2019 – the time before the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organisation signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bolstering bilateral tourism for the 2023-2024 period./.