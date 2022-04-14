Vietnam expands its involvement in the UN peacekeeping operations (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has taken an active and responsible part in defence diplomacy activities, contributing to building trust, maintaining friendship with other countries, safeguarding the national territorial sovereignty, and strengthening defence potential, heard a conference on April 14.

The event was held by the Ministry of National Defence to review Vietnam’s international integration and defence diplomacy in the 2016 – 2021.

It was reported that in the period under review, the defence diplomacy was deployed concertedly, comprehensively, flexibly and effectively across aspects, recording important achievements. The bilateral defence cooperation with countries has been consolidated and deepened practically.



Vietnam has so far had defence relations with more than 100 countries, including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.



The country has also been active and responsible in multilateral defence diplomacy activities, thus strengthening strategic trust and improving the position and prestige of the country and the Vietnam People's Army in the international arena. It has also actively and responsibly joined and proposed valuable initiatives related to defence and security at regional and international cooperation mechanisms.



Vietnam has expanded its involvement in the UN peacekeeping operations which has helped build Vietnam's image.



Regarding cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of National Defence has joined hands with relevant agencies to effectively implement this work and the vaccine diplomacy strategy.



In addition, Vietnam has actively attended and hosted international military sports festivals, and recorded remarkable cooperation achievements in overcoming post-war consequences, handling the Agent Orange/Dioxin pollution and the unexploded bombs and mines.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien emphasised that the international integration and defence diplomacy should focus on a number of key solutions. Attention should be paid to keeping a close watch on the international and regional situation, non-traditional security challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic.



Along with the effective implementation of existing cooperation agreements and mechanisms with other countries, Vietnam needs to continue to study and expand appropriate defence cooperation relations and areas, focusing on improving the efficiency of border diplomacy, the law enforcement at sea and overcoming war consequences, he went on./.