Defence diplomacy is not merely external relations work by the Ministry of Defence, but also includes foreign activities in the defence field with countries and international organisations relating to the independence, sovereignty, and national interests of Vietnam and regional and global peace and security. During its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020, Vietnam actively promoted its host role to successfully organise conferences and activities, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and actively participated in multilateral defence cooperation mechanisms within the framework of ASEAN and where ASEAN plays the leading role.

Vietnam’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations is also a spotlight in the international arena. Since its official participation began in 2014, the country has to date dispatched 50 official arrivals to UN missions in the Central African Republic and South Sudan, together with two field hospitals in South Sudan with 126 officials and medical workers. Vietnamese officials also hold key positions in other activities, proving the prestige of Vietnam’s army in international activities.

At the Army Games 2020, the Vietnamese team was honoured once again as the winner of Group 2. This is not only a military playground but also where the strength and capacity of countries’ armies are seen.

With successes in defence diplomacy, Vietnam’s national flag will continue to fly over all parts of the country, asserting its national sovereignty while affirming a peaceful Vietnam as a reliable and responsible partner of the international community./.

