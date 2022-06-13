Videos Regional minimum wage to increase starting in July A new decree raising the regional minimum wage of 6 percent for laborers has just been approved by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh. The new regulation will come into effect on July 1.

Videos Vietnamese consumers prefer local goods A recent Nielsen study has revealed that 76 percent of Vietnamese consumers prefer locally-branded products.

Business AVPI economist optimistic about Vietnam’s economic prospects for 2022 and beyond Vietnam’s effective management of COVID-19 has boosted confidence and facilitated the easing of restrictions and economic recovery, according to an article published by the Australia – Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI), which highlights several of Vietnam’s domestic and external drivers of growth.

Business An Giang province strives for annual growth of 7 percent The Mekong Delta province of An Giang is hoping for annual GRDP growth of 6.5 - 7 percent during 2021 - 2025 as targeted in its recently released plan on socio-economic recovery and development.