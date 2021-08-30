Business Thai Binh speeds up site clearance to boost economic development The northern province of Thai Binh is taking measures to speed up ground clearance for investment projects in the locality, considering it an effective solution to deal with major bottlenecks in economic development.

Business Automatic fare collection system for Hanoi urban railway delivered to Vietnam An automatic fare collection system for the Hanoi urban railway line No.3 (Nhon-Hanoi Station) has been delivered from France to Vietnam to prepare for the installation and commercial operation of the elevated section of the project.

Business August retail sales plunge as COVID-19 cases on rise Total retail sales of goods and services in August slid 10.5 percent month-on-month and 33.7 percent year-on-year as a result of restrictions imposed to contain the ongoing COVID-19 resurgence, data from the General Statistics Office (GSO) shows.

Business Firms await new bank incentive policies The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is consulting on a draft circular for incentive policies to support firms with access to bank loans to overcome difficulties in the COVID-19 pandemic.