Vietnam’s export turnover up over 21% in eight months
Vietnam’s export turnover in the first eight months of this year rose by 21.5 percent year on year to more than 212 billion USD despite a decline of 5.4 percent in August.
The group of industrial processing goods reeled in a largest share of total export earnings, with over 189 billion USD, up 22.5 percent year on year.
The US remained the biggest export market of Vietnam from January-August. It was followed by China.
Meanwhile, the country spent 216 billion USD on imports in the eight-month period, an annual growth of nearly 34 percent, with China being the biggest source of imports./.