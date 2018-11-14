The Ministry of Industry and Trade has forecast that Vietnam’s total export revenue will grow 10-12 percent this year to hit a record 239 billion USD, much higher than the set target of 214 billion USD.

Vietnam raked in some 200.3 billion USD from exports in the January-October period, or 14.2 percent higher than the amount earned in the same time in 2017.

The US remained the largest importer of Vietnam when it spent 39.17 billion USD purchasing products from the Southeast Asian country (up 13.4 percent year-on-year), followed by the EU, China with 33.1 billion USD, ASEAN and Japan.

Also in the ten-month period, Vietnam splashed out 193.84 billion USD on imports, a year-on-year increase of 11.8 percent. Most of the purchased products were electronic products, computers and spare parts, equipment, telephones and spare parts, steel and petrol.-VNA