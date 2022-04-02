In March alone, the export value topped 34 billion USD, up 45.5 percent month-on-month and 14.8 percent year-on-year.

Vietnam saw increases in both export volume and value, especially in agricultural products, crude oil, fertilisers and plastics.

Notably, up to 16 groups of commodities joined the over one-billion USD club, making up 83.4 percent of the combined export turnover, of which five recorded an export value of more than 5 billion USD.

During the three-month period, the US was Vietnam’s biggest buyer, with nearly 25.6 billion USD in revenue. It was followed by China, the European Union, ASEAN, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan./.

VNA