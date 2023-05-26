Business Dozens of commercial banks cut savings interest rates Dozens of commercial banks have simultaneously decided to reduce deposit interest rates from May 25, after the State Bank's decision to cut policy interest rates.

Business Shell to deliver first LNG shipment for PV Gas Petrovietnam Gas JSC (PV GAS) has confirmed a purchase with Shell PLC, facilitating the world's leading LNG supplier to transport its first LNG shipment to Vietnam.

Business Hanoi urged to bolster economic growth drivers Permanent Government members have asked Hanoi to bolster its economic growth drivers, namely investment, export, and consumption, during a recent meeting with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee.

Business Banks asked to bring interest rates down Measures must be taken to bring down bank interest rates, said the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) at a meeting with CEOs from 26 commercial banks in the country on May 25.