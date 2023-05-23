Business Vietnam asks businesses to keep close watch on US investigation into boltless steel shelving imports The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has commenced anti-dumping investigation into bottless steel shelving units from Vietnam, Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam said, recommending enterprises producing and exporting related products keep a close watch on the next developments of the case. ​

Business Vietnam to complete development of national system for origin tracing It is pressing for Vietnam to complete a national system for origin tracing as the market has increasing demand for transparency of product quality and origin tracing was becoming mandatory for products to enter foreign markets, according to Nguyen Hoang Linh, Deputy Director of the Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality.

Business Measures sought to assist wood sector in promoting exports Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu on May 22 chaired a meeting between the Steering Committee for Economic Diplomacy and representative agencies of Vietnam abroad to evaluate impacts, challenges and opportunities from new regulations of markets to wood and forestry sector of Vietnam, and seek ways to support the sector in promoting exports.

Business Hai Phong in need of high quality workforce A mere 11% of the nearly 200,000 workers at industrial and economic zones across Hai Phong have high professional and technical qualifications, hence the northern port city’s enormous demand for a high-quality workforce between now and 2025.