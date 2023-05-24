Business CJ CGV posts record quarterly operating profit in Vietnam The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s cinema chain CJ CGV posted a revenue of 59.1 billion KRW (44.8 million USD) and an operating profit of 9.3 billion KRW in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year.

Business Vietnam shows significant improvement in business environment: EIU Vietnam jumped 12 places in the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)’s latest business environment rankings which measure the attractiveness of doing business in 82 countries with 91 crucial indicators.

Business Vietjet offers 50% discount on SkyBoss Business tickets to fly across five continents Vietjet is offering a 50% discount for SkyBoss and SkyBoss Business ticket on the modern wide-body A330 aircraft on its entire domestic and international flight networks from now to June 30, 2023.

Business Can Tho looks to expand cooperation with Japanese partners Representatives of the Department of Planning and Investment of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the Vietnam – Japan friendship association held a working session on May 23 to discuss ways to connect the city with Japanese partners and investors.