Vietnam's high-ranking military delegation visits Laos
General Luong Cuong, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), is leading a delegation to pay an official visit to Laos from November 17-19.
General Luong Cuong (L), Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – General Luong Cuong, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), is leading a delegation to pay an official visit to Laos from November 17-19.
On November 17, Cuong paid a courtesy call on Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and Minister of National Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath, and held talks with Senior Lieutenant General Thongloi Silivong, Deputy Minister of National Defence, and Chairman of the Lao People’s Army (LPA)’s General Department of Politics.
Thongloun stressed that Cuong’s visit will contribute to fostering the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam.
Cuong conveyed regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and other high-ranking leaders of Laos.
He highlighted political and diplomatic activities held at all levels within the framework of the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, especially the ceremony celebrating the 60th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and 45th years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries, co-chaired by the two Party General Secretaries in Hanoi and Vientiane last July.
The two defence ministries have also coordinated in building and implementing celebration plans with nearly 30 practical activities, he said, adding that during his visit, the two armies will organise more meaningful activities, including an exchange between young officers and an art performance show.
He used the occasion to thank the Lao side for its support in the search and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives during the war in Laos.
The same day, Cuong paid a courtesy visit to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath, during which the Vietnamese officer expressed his wish that the Lao Government, the Ministry of National Defence, the LPA and the Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence himself will further facilitate the search and repatriation work.
During the talks between Cuong and Thongloi Silivong, the two sides exchanged views on the regional and global situation, reviewed cooperation over the past time and raised proposals for collaboration in the time ahead.
At the talks (Photo: VNA)They agreed to actively implement agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States, struggle to foil plots by hostile forces aiming to undermine the Vietnam-Laos relations, improve the quality of the communication work to raise public awareness of the significance of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and armies, promote experience exchange, continue with personnel cooperation and speed up the search and repatriation work.
Cuong said he hoped that outcomes of the talks will contribute to strengthening solidarity and cooperation between the two armies and the departments in particular./.