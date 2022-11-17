At the talks (Photo: VNA)

They agreed to actively implement agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States, struggle to foil plots by hostile forces aiming to undermine the Vietnam-Laos relations, improve the quality of the communication work to raise public awareness of the significance of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and armies, promote experience exchange, continue with personnel cooperation and speed up the search and repatriation work.Cuong said he hoped that outcomes of the talks will contribute to strengthening solidarity and cooperation between the two armies and the departments in particular./.