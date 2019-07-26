At the ceremony (Source: baodautu.vn)

– Phu Quoc Express Company on July 26 launched Vietnam’s largest twin-body, double-decker speedboat from Tran De port in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang to Con Dao Island in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.The speedboat, measuring 47m in length, can carry up to 600 passengers and shorten travel time between Soc Trang and Con Dao to 1 hour and 45 minutes.Designed and built by Company 189 of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, it satisfies European standards and can run at a maximum speed of 35 nautical miles per hour.Ngu Thi Dieu Binh, Deputy General Director of Phu Quoc Express, said the speedboat is equipped with satellite navigation and international hydro-meteorological forecasting systems, and other modern devices.The speedboat will depart from Tran De port at 8:30 and return to Soc Trang from Dam Wharf on Con Dao Island at 12:30 daily.The launch of the vessel marks the development of the local transport network, while bringing western provinces closer to the island.Two years ago, a speedboat named SuperDong Kien Giang was also launched from Soc Trang to Con Dao. -VNA