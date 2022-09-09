Politics Ambassador spotlights Vietnam-Australia ties in five decades Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh has written an article highlighting outstanding achievements in Vietnam – Australia ties over the past five decades on the threshold of the official Australia visit by Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Politics UK Embassy, Consulate General open condolence books for Queen Elizabeth II The UK Embassy in Hanoi and the UK Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City have opened books of condolences for people to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Politics Vietnam aims to reinforce relations with Egypt: FM Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for Egyptian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Aly Kamel Aly in Hanoi on September 9, during which he said Vietnam attaches importance to the bilateral traditional friendship and wishes to enhance multifaceted cooperative ties.

Politics Vietnam’s 77th National Day marked in China Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai highlighted milestones in Vietnam’s development journey over the past 77 years during a banquet held in Beijing on September 9 to celebrate the 77th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.