Business Vietnam gains benefits from EVFTA and CPTPP: Ministry Joining in new-generation agreements like the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreements (EVFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progress Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has brought great economic benefits to Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnam asks China’s Guangxi to facilitate cross-border trade Vietnam has proposed China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to provide all possible conditions for cross-border trade during a video teleconference between Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Party Secretary of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Lu Xinshe earlier this week.

Business COVID-19 forces banks to accelerate digital transformation The COVID-19 pandemic not only creates challenges for banks, but also pushes them to foster digital transformation to survive, experts have said.