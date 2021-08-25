World Lao top legislator appreciates Vietnam’s proposals at AIPA-42 Chairman of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Saysomphone Phomvihane has highly valued contributions as well as constructive initiatives and proposals of the Vietnamese NA at the 42nd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly held from August 23-25 via videoconference.

ASEAN Vietnam attends meetings of ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, attended meetings of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee (ACCC) held in a virtual format from August 23-25.

World AIPA to establish dialogue mechanisms with ASEAN and EP Proposals for the establishment of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)’s dialogue with ASEAN and European Parliament (EP) will be put forward to the AIPA’s 42nd General Assembly (AIPA-42) in the second plenary session, heard a meeting on August 25.