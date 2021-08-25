Vietnam’s participation contributes to success of 6th Eastern Economic Forum: Russian expert
Vietnam is one of the active members of the Eastern Economic Forum and its engagement will contribute to the success of the upcoming 6th edition, said Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund.
Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) – Vietnam is one of the active members of the Eastern Economic Forum and its engagement will contribute to the success of the upcoming 6th edition, said Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Russia at the threshold of the event slated for September 2 – 4, the expert said the forum, an initiative of Russia President Vladimir Putin, aims to promote economic relations between all countries wishing to exploit the great potential of the Russian Far East.
He said Vietnam has for years put forth initiatives and suggestions in contribution to the forum's common activities in order to facilitate the development of the region.
According to Trofimchuk, over the past decade, Vietnam has contributed to setting the paces and working styles of many international organisations and promoted cooperation on a global scale.
He noted it should be taken into consideration that Vietnam was the country which has expanded the size of the free trade area within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). As such, the country’s representatives, particularly entrepreneurs across different economic sectors, will make contributions to the success of the 6th forum, thus increasing its prestige.
The 6th EEF will be held in both face-to-face and online formats under the theme of “The Opportunities for the Far East in a World under Transformation”. It will feature about 70 activities in its agenda in addition to many cultural, sport, and youth exchange programmes./.