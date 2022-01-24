Dr Nguyen Van Hieu (Photo: laodong.vn) Hanoi (VNA) - Dr Nguyen Van Hieu, who was an academician with major contributions to



He authored hundreds of research works in quantum field theory and theory of solids, with many published in prestigious international journal.



Dr Hieu is also the person who laid the foundation for the development of physics research in the country. He was former President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the founder and Rector of the University of Engineer and Technology, Vietnam National University-Hanoi.

A collection of the scientist's research works has been awarded the Ho Chi Minh Prize.



In 1982, he was elected to the Academy of Sciences of the Soviet Union, and in 1986, he was honoured with the Lenin Prize in Science and Technology, one of the most prestigious awards of the Soviet Union.



Hieu was a member of the Party Central Committee in the 6th, 7th and 8th tenures, and a deputy of the National Assembly in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th tenures./.

