– Seven startups from Vietnam have been selected to qualify for the 2018 Mekong Innovative Startups in Tourism (MIST) Startup Accelerator programme, along with 12 others from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.The 19 startups will join a MIST Travel Startups Fundamentals Bootcamp in Ho Chi Minh City from May 17-22.The five most outstanding startups will subsequently receive innovation grants worth up to 10,000 USD, six months of intensive coaching, a trip to meet industry experts at the Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF) in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, and an opportunity to pitch investors in Singapore.The MIST Startup Accelerator, which propels innovative startups and companies operating in travel tech, hospitality, and tourism, is funded by the Australian Government in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).MIST also receives support from the Mekong Business Initiative (co-financed by the Australian Government and ADB), Destination Mekong, and the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office.“Our selection panel of investors and industry experts had a difficult choice from more than 100 MIST Startup Accelerator applications. The 19 startups that made it through represent the best of the Greater Mekong Subregion - travel startups with innovative models, the ability to scale, capacity to impact local communities, and potential to help solve key challenges facing tourism in the region,” said Jason Lusk, MIST director.-VNA