Business Zalo charges users from August 1, 2022 Zalo – the most popular over-the-top messaging app in Vietnam, started to charge users from August 1 and cut a number of features of its free version.

Business ​Vietjet reports positive performance in H1 As the domestic and international travel demand recovers robustly, Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HoSE: VJC) has reported a positive business performance in the second quarter and the first half of 2022.

Business Petrol prices down in latest adjustment Petrol prices were adjusted down from 3pm on August 1 by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance, the fourth time in a row and the third significant decrease.

Business Measures taken to ensure power supply for economic recovery The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Vietnam Electricity (EVN), and experts shared the view that power supply will be basically guaranteed this year, but the challenge is that demand is forecast to surge amid the post-pandemic economic recovery.