The Booking website recently conducted a survey on international tourists about the top 10 best places for photography. The result came out on August 19, in which Hoi An, Sa Pa, and Hanoi top the list.

The ancient town of Hoi An with its signature yellow walls and centuries-old houses was voted by global travelers the best place for photography in Vietnam.

It was followed by Sa Pa, surrounded by majestic mountains and rice terraces, and Hanoi, known for its bustling Old Quarter.

Ha Long Bay with thousands of towering limestone pillars topped by rainforests came in fourth while Ho Chi Minh City, famed for its colonial French heritages, ranked fifth.

The top 10 included Da Lat, Ninh Binh, Da Nang, Mui Ne and Hue.

This result was based on the sharings on the most favoured destinations for “photo hunting” journeys of 20,934 tourists from 28 countries and territories.

The voters had travelled for work or tourism in the past 12 months and have travel plans for the next 12 months when travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are removed./.

VNA