Travel Hanoi to build two heritage routes Hanoi is planning to build two tourism routes on the theme of exploring the Nam Thang Long heritage road with an aim to develop tourism associated with heritage, relic sites and craft villages.

Travel Infographic Vietnam reaches target of 12.5-13 million foreign visitors in 2023 The total number of international tourists in 2023 is estimated at 12.5 million, meeting the targeted 12.5-13 million foreign arrivals for the year. Total revenue from tourism is expected to be 672 trillion VND (28 billion USD), exceeding the plan by 3.38%.

Videos Hanoi targets 26.5 million tourists in 2024 Hanoi recorded an estimated 24 million tourist arrivals this year, reflecting a remarkable annual increase of 27%, according to the municipal Tourism Department.

Videos HCM City, northwestern region welcome over 69 million visitors Ho Chi Minh City and eight provinces in the expanded northwestern region hosted 69.2 million visitors in 2023, accounting for 105% of the set target and up nearly 28% year-on-year, heard a conference held in Lao Cai province recently to review their tourism cooperation programme.