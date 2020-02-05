Business Tra fish exports likely to recover this year This year is believed to be a brighter year for the domestic tra fish industry with exports inching up in the first quarter, according to an official from the Vietnam Pangasius Association.

Business Disbursement of public investment still low in January Disbursement of public investment was low in January due to impacts of the week-long Tet holiday, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Agro processing gets tidal wave of investment Vietnamese businesses have been investing heavily in the agro-processing sector in recent years, helping it develop sustainably and effectively adapt to natural disasters and diseases.