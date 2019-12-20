Politics Deputy PM talks with WB guests about power development Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 20 for Regional Director of the World Bank (WB)'s Infrastructure Department in the East Asia and Pacific Region Ranjit Lamech and WB Country Director in Vietnam Ousmane Dion.

Business ThaiBev denies it will sell stake in Sabeco Thailand’s Thai Beverage Public Co Ltd has denied it is seeking potential investors to buy its business in Vietnam.

Business Private sector should be pillar of Vietnam economy: expert The private sector in Vietnam should receive support to become a pillar of the national economy, said Nguyen Thi Nga, Chairwoman of BRG Group.