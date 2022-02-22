A training of the Vietnam's U23 team (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam have enough players for the February 22 match against Thailand at the ongoing AFF U23 Championship as reinforcements have arrived in Cambodia.

Five more players of the team tested positive for COVID-19 on the day, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

Four footballers among the reinforcements departed from Ho Chi Minh City to Phnom Penh by road in early morning of February 22. They tested negative for COVID-19 upon arrival.

Meanwhile, two players who travelled by air are set to arrive in Phnom Penh at 4.45pm.

Vietnam are to have at least 15 players for the coming game, which will kick off at 7pm in Phnom Penh.

In addition, the team is hoping that the first group of footballers contracted with COVID-19 will be able to return once their PCR test results show that they are clear of the coronavirus.

After the match against Singapore on February 19, Vietnam received the bad news, when more players returned positive quick tests. They had only 11 players, including two goalkeepers.



According to the championship rules, a team needs at least 13 footballers for a match./.