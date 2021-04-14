Health Vietnam records 16 imported COVID-19 cases on April 14 evening Vietnam reported 16 imported cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 14, raising the national count to 2,733, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam striving to quickly produce home-made COVID-19 vaccines Vietnam is working to soon develop its own home-made COVID-19 vaccines, a representative from the Health Ministry told a meeting of the standing board of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 14.

Health Only nine COVID-19 patients remain under treatment in Hai Duong As of 5pm on April 13, there were only nine COVID-19 patients still under treatment in the northern province of Hai Duong, which was the country’s biggest pandemic hotspot in the latest resurgence that began on January 27.

Health Three imported cases of COVID-19 reported in past 12 hours Three imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6am April 14, raising the national count to 2,717, according to the Ministry of Health.