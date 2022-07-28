Culture - Sports Reformed opera play celebrates life of President Ho Chi Minh A cai luong (reformed opera) play about the late President Ho Chi Minh will be staged in southern provinces to celebrate the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Videos Circus honours war heroes A circus dedicated to heroes who sacrificed their lives for national independence has been held by the Vietnam Circus Federation to mark War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Culture - Sports Da Nang to host golf tourism festival The central coastal city of Da Nang will hold an international golf tourism festival from August 28 with the BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang 2022 being its highlight, according to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh.

Videos Veterans build private war museum Kim Chinh Museum in Kim Chinh commune, Kim Son district, in Ninh Binh province is home to thousands of war artifacts collected by veteran Nguyen Van Tu and his comrades over the course of nearly 20 years.