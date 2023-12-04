A performance of students from Binh Minh school at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Zurich (VNA) – The Switzerland-Vietnam Friendship Association (SVFA) in coordination with the Vietnamese community in Switzerland held Solidarity Day 2023 in Zurich on December 3 to strengthen solidarity and mutual support between people of the two countries for peace and friendship among nations in the world.



The event also drew the participation of representatives of the Vietnamese community in France and Italy.



In his remarks at the event, Y Thong, Deputy Minister - Vice Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, said that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always appreciate SVFA’s spiritual and material support as well as its projects in Vietnam which contribute to settling consequences of war and reducing poverty in the country.



He also affirmed that the SVFA and the Association of Vietnamese in Switzerland always support and coordinate with the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland, as well as Vietnam’s Permanent Mission in Geneva in activities aiming at promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges and collecting donations to help disadvantaged people in Vietnam.

On this occasion, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN, the World Trade Organisation and other organisations in Geneva, recalled the association's contributions over the past years. She hoped that members of SVFA and the Association of Vietnamese in Switzerland will continue to maintain and expand the activities of the two associations.



President of the SVFA Anjuska Weil expressed her belief that with the support of the Vietnamese Embassy in Bern and the Vietnamese Mission in Geneva, more projects supporting the needy in Vietnam will be carried out in the future./.