The executive board of Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association for 2022-2027 tenure make debut. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The fifth congress of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association (VTFA) for 2022-2027 tenure was held in Hanoi on December 27, electing Vice Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council Nguyen Van Thanh as Chairman of the association for the 2022-2027 tenure.

It was reported at the congress that the association has carried out a variety of activities in the previous tenure, such as people-to-people exchanges, and cultural and education cooperation between localities.



The association has been expanded with 17 chapters in many provinces and cities across the country, attracting the participation of businesses, overseas Vietnamese in Thailand as well as students.



In the new tenure, the association plans to implement specific activities to contribute to promoting cooperation between the two countries in such fields as trade, investment, tourism, culture and education, and cooperation between localities.



Addressing the event, Le Hoai Trung, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations highly appreciated the association's activities over the past time. He also urged the association to further promote people-to-people diplomacy, thereby strengthening the great national unity bloc and contributing to external affairs.



Morakot Janemathukorn, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Thai Embassy in Vietnam, said the Thai Embassy in Hanoi and the VTFA will join hands in carrying out joint activities as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their strategic partnership in 2023 and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 2026./.