The crucial foundation for the development of the relations is both sides’ affirmation of fundamental principles, such as respecting each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and equal and win-win cooperation on the basis of international law.

“We share with Vietnam values such as respecting each other's political systems and respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper.

On the basis of the increasingly open political relations, bilateral economic cooperation, trade, and investment exchanges have developed strongly.

The US has become the first export market of Vietnam to surpass the 100 billion USD mark, while Vietnam is now the 7th largest trading partner of the US. The US’s direct investment in Vietnam reached 11.73 billion USD, ranking 14th among the countries and territories investing in Vietnam.

The US continues to work closely with Vietnam in addressing war consequences, improving maritime law enforcement capabilities, and participating in UN peacekeeping operations.

The Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership has recorded comprehensive and substantive development, positively contributing to security, peace, cooperation, and development in the region and in the world./.

