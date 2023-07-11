Vietnam, US celebrate 28 years of diplomatic relations
US President Bill Clinton announces “The normalisation of diplomatic relations with Vietnam” at the White House on July 11, 1995. (File Photo: White House/VNA)
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong holds talks with US President Barack Obama on July 7, 2015 at the White House as part of his official visit to the US. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong welcomes and holds talks with US President Donald Trump, who visits Vietnam to attend the second summit between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the US held in February 2019. (Photo: VNA)
The EducationUSA Spring Fair 2019 attracts the participation of more than 50 representatives from US universities and colleges in Ho Chi Minh City. The fair is organised in Da Nang city on March 7. 2019. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnam - US Trade Forum 2019, with the theme “Global Supply Chains Movement - Opportunities to Promote Bilateral Trade and Investment”, is organised in Ho Chi Minh City on September 6, 2019. (Photo: VNA)
The Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group, including aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, make a port call in Da Nang city from March 5-9, 2020. (Photo: VNA)
The Ministry of Planning and Investment joins hands with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to organise a ceremony to launch a program to support enterprises’ digital transformation during the 2021-2025 period in Hanoi on December 3, 2020. (Photo: VNA)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs receives nearly 1.5 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from the US through the COVAX Facility on October 4, 2021. (Photo: VNA)
US President Joe Biden welcomes Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to a White House banquet on May 12, 2022. The banquet is hosted by the US President for ASEAN leaders attending the US - ASEAN Special Summit. (Photo: VNA)
In 2022, the US becomes Vietnam's first export market with export value exceeding 100 billion USD, and this makes Vietnam becomes the US’s eighth largest trade partner. In the photo: Phu Yen tuna has been shipped to many countries, including the US. (Photo: VNA)