Politics Binh Duong province, US state to cooperate in different fields Binh Duong province and Nebraska state of the US signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation at a ceremony in the Vietnamese southern locality on July 12.

Politics NA Standing Committee commences 24th session The 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened the 24th session in Hanoi on July 12 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam keeps cooperating with WIPO in building global IP ecosystem: official A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Hoang Giang is attending the 64th series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva from July 10 to 13.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.