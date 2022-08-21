VietnamWood slated for October in HCM City
The Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (VietnamWood) is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from October 18-21, Chan Chao International Co., Ltd, an organiser of the event, said on August 20.
At VietnamWood 2017 (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (VietnamWood) is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from October 18-21, Chan Chao International Co., Ltd, an organiser of the event, said on August 20.
VietnamWood 2022 will introduce cutting-edge technologies, solutions, and innovations by exhibitors from 22 countries and regions from around the world, including Germany, Austria, the United States, France, Canada, and Taiwan (China).
Organisers of VietnamWood recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with NürnbergMesse, one of the world’s largest exhibition companies based in Germany.
This strategic partnership will help to connect more overseas buyers and exhibitors in order to fulfill the growing demand for the latest manufacturing technologies and skills.
Vietnam's exports of timber and wood products have decreased due to the impact of high inflation in the export markets.
According to the General Department of Customs, Vietnam's export value of timber and wood products in June fell by 4.9% on-year to 1.5 billion USD. Timber exports in June were estimated at more than 1.03 billion USD, down 18.1%.
In the first six months, the export value of timber and wood products surged by 2.8% on-year to 8.5 billion USD. But the export value of wood products plunged by 4.6% on-year to 6 billion USD.
Wooden furniture was the key export item in the structure of export timber and wood products in the first five months of this year. However, the export value decreased due to slowing global demand./.