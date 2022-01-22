Vietravel Airlines opens new route connecting HCM City and Quy Nhon
The first flight on Vietravel Airlines’ new route linking Ho Chi Minh City to the south central province of Binh Dinh’s Quy Nhon city took off on January 21.
A Vietravel Airlines aircraft (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The first flight on Vietravel Airlines’ new route linking Ho Chi Minh City to the south central province of Binh Dinh’s Quy Nhon city took off on January 21.
In the new normal condition, the carrier plans to operate one flight a day on the route in line with the pandemic prevention measures, aiming to ensure an on-time performance rate of more than 98 percent. Basing on actual demand, it will consider raising the number to two flights per day.
The same day, the airline also resumed services on the Ho Chi Minh City - Da Nang route.
CEO of Vietravel Airlines Vu Duc Bien said as the first tourism airline in Vietnam, the carrier considers linking tourist destinations one of its top priorities.
In addition to opening more domestic routes, Vietravel Airlines is also working with international aviation authorities to expand its flight network to Northeast and Southeast Asian markets from the second quarter of 2022.
The airline has completed negotiations to increase its fleet to six this year in accordance with its approved roadmap /.