Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Travel and Marketing Transports JSC (Vietravel) is expected to collect 1 trillion VND (40.2 billion USD) in tourism revenue in the four quarter of this year, according to the company's Director General Tran Doan The Duy.



The full reopening to travelers of traditional markets like Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the fourth quarter of 2022 will help raise its profit, he said, adding that the company expects to serve about 150,000 tourists in the period.



For the aviation segment, to meet the travel demand of passengers during the year-end and New Year holidays, Vietravel Airlines has put up for sale 70,000 tickets in the period from January 7 to February 7, 2023. By the end of October 30, the occupancy rate of flights in the above period has reached 87%.



Vietravel Airlines will launch its first international route linking Hanoi and Bangkok (Thailand) on December 9 with the frequency of one flight per day. Another connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok will be opened in January next year.



The company posted a post-tax profit of nearly 51.5 billion VND in the third quarter of this year, up 1.5 billion VND from the previous quarter.



In the first nine months of this year, Vietravel achieved revenue of VND 2,700 billion in the tourism segment. In September alone, earnings from outbound tourism accounted for 50% of the total revenue as compared to 60% in the pre-COVID period./.