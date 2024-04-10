Sci-Tech Vietnam termed a bright spot in R&D field: RoK newspaper Vietnam is seen a next generation workshop and a growing market to become an advanced research and development (R&D) centre, said an article published by Dong-a Ilbo newspaper of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Sci-Tech PM orders more efforts to ensure information security Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed to issue an official dispatch requesting ministries, sectors and localities to exert efforts to ensure information security, given recent increases in cyberattacks, especially the presence of ransomware.

Sci-Tech Vietnam targets all transport means run on green energy by 2050 Vietnam aims to bring net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, so ideally all means of transport will use green energy. For the country, green transportation was also an urgent requirement to build green and smart cities, experts have said.