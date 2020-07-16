Business Lao Cai to build border market and trade promotion centre The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai plans to build Kim Thanh border market and a trade centre to attract investment.

Business Gia Lai province to expand macadamia cultivation The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai will expand macadamia cultivation by growing the nut in coffee plantations and forests, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnam, US seek business opportunities amid COVID-19 Vietnamese and US firms sought ways to overcome economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during an online trade exchange event on July 15.