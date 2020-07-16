Viettel should work towards higher standing in Asia: NA leader
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (front, second, left) visits Viettel's headquarters in Hanoi on July 16 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Viettel is a strong brand and should maintain its No. 1 position in Vietnam’s telecom sector while improving its standing in Asia, National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said at a working session with the group in Hanoi on July 16.
Reporting on the development of the military-run industry and telecoms group, Acting Chairman and General Director Maj. Gen. Le Dang Dung said between 2015 and 2020 it earned 1.23 quadrillion VND (52.8 billion USD) in revenue and recorded 200 trillion VND in profit, while contributing 195 trillion VND to the State budget.
It has some 65 million mobile subscribers in Vietnam, for a 54 percent market share, he said, adding that the group has also become the leading telecoms service provider in Cambodia, Laos, Timor-Leste, Burundi, and Mozambique, and ranks second in Haiti.
Viettel has also engaged in the research in and production of telecoms infrastructure equipment, helping to guarantee safety and security for its network as well as the country.
The corporation has focused on researching and developing 5G transceiver stations since 2019 and has piloted them at the Ministry of Information and Communications since June, he went on.
He noted that Viettel has mastered cyberspace monitoring and management tools to protect internet users and national digital sovereignty, while keeping network infrastructure ready for military tasks.
It has also stepped up IT application in the operation of the Government and businesses, developed infrastructure for digital payments and mobile e-commerce, and assisted recent efforts to fight COVID-19.
Applauding its performance over the last 30 years and more, Ngan said Viettel should continue working to maintain its leading position in Vietnam and raise its profile in Asia.
In particular, it needs to continue with R&D to lay a foundation for Vietnam to master hi-tech equipment and weapons and their production. It should also push ahead with improving its product to help enhance the country’s military strength.
Viettel has managed to form a platform of digital infrastructure and develop important digital solutions in key socio-economic areas, she said, and requested the group continue upholding its leading role in promoting a digital life and society in Vietnam./.