Viettel to operate 1,000 new-technology BTSs in Hanoi by year’s end
The military-run telecom group Viettel said it expects to put into operation more than 1,000 new-technology base transceiver stations (BTS) in inner Hanoi, which will improve the quality of internet services in the city.
Viettel to operate 1,000 new-technology BTSs in Hanoi by year’s end (Photo: http://baochinhphu.vn/)
According to insiders, Viettel’s new BTS will replace a series of signal transceivers of 2G, 3G, and 4G networks on signal poles.
Single-band antenna and signal processing stations will be replaced by modern devices that can integrate multi-technology and multi-bandwidth, thus each broadcasting pole will have only three or four devices, down two or three times compared to the number of devices previously hanging off poles.
Less equipment will make it easy for Viettel to upgrade and install 5G devices in the future, without concerns about transmission line overload.
This conversion by Viettel will help double the maximum speed of the 4G network and the capacity of networks compared to those at present, and make the management of Viettel’s network database easier.
Dao Xuan Vu, General Director of Viettel Network, said this aims to improve the quality of its services and so bring more benefits to society.
Viettel plans to install new-technology BTS in other localities nationwide next year./.