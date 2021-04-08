Sci-Tech Vietnam Digital Awards launched in Da Nang The Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) on April 6 kicked off the 2021 Vietnam Digital Awards (VDA) in the central coastal city of Da Nang.

Society University students make products to control virus spread Students and scientists at the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) have carried out extensive research and developed products that help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sci-Tech Vietnam works to keep pace with world’s AI development Vietnam is working to realise its goal of being listed in Top 4 in ASEAN and Top 50 of the world in terms in artificial intelligence (AI) research, development and application by 2030.

Sci-Tech Autotech & Accessories 2021 to be held both offline, online The 17th Saigon International Autotech & Accessories Show (Autotech & Accessories 2021) is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from May 20 to 23 with both offline and online activities.