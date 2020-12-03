Vietnam masters 90 percent of ecosystem of cyber security products
Vietnam has to date mastered about 90 percent of the ecosystem of cyber security products serving Party and State agencies, and is likely to be one among few countries mastering 100 percent of the ecosystem, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has said.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has to date mastered about 90 percent of the ecosystem of cyber security products serving Party and State agencies, and is likely to be one among few countries mastering 100 percent of the ecosystem, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has said.
Speaking at the Vietnam Information Security Day 2020 International Conference and Exhibition on December 2, Minister Hung said that Vietnam must assert national sovereignty and prosperity on cyberspace and everyone has the responsibility to protect that environment.
To make the safety of the country’s IT system, products and services be assured at the highest level, Vietnam has to have competent experts on this field.
President of the Vietnam Information Security Association Nguyen Thanh Hung (VNISA) said that cyber security with “Make in Vietnam” technologies is a key factor in national digital transformation.
The event, themed “Cybersecurity Ecosystem Make in Vietnam – Key Success Factor for National Digital Transformation,” aimed at connecting cyber security businesses, units using cyber security products and services, and policymaking agencies so as to better handle issues related to cyber security of all individuals, organisations and businesses by Vietnamese people’s solutions, Hung stated.
He also emphasised the need for relevant agencies, organisations, enterprises and associations to join hands in training more experts on cyber security and safety.
Representatives from many businesses shared opinions on issues involved in digital platforms and solutions available in Vietnam.
They said that Vietnam is lacking senior experts on cyber security and safety.
On the day, the organising board announced “Make in Vietnam” Cloud platforms./.