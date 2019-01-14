Scene at the event (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETTRADE) announced its plans for collaboration with the Amazon Global Selling programme at a ceremony held on January 14.At the ceremony, VIETTRADE Director Vu Ba Phu said his agency, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has worked to connect with the programme since early 2018 to help Vietnamese firms boost export via e-commerce.The programme assists enterprises worldwide to approach Amazon’s global customers and develop their businesses no matter where they are, with sellers being able to contact over 300 million buyer accounts.According to their deal, VIETTRADE and Amazon Global Selling have agreed to support Vietnamese businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in accessing the global market on amazon.com. Their assistance will also support the development of Vietnamese brands and products, including handicrafts, apparel, leather products, and footwear, among others. The sides have also planned e-commercial training courses for Vietnamese SMEs.In 2019, they will organise a series of support programmes to equip SMEs with information on export opportunities, as well as skills to begin their business on Amazon’s online retail system, and to complete their products and export procedures.Bernard Tay, who oversees Amazon Global Selling in Southeast Asia, said in September last year, the programme launched the Vietnamese version of its official website (https://services.amazon.vn) and an associated official Facebook page (https://facebook.com/banhangamazon).The move aims to facilitate buyers in finding information, guidance, and support to start their operations on Amazon, he added.He said the programme will work with VIETTRADE to propel Vietnam’s online exports foward. –VNA