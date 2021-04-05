Vinacomin completes 26 percent of annual production plan in Q1
The Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) had fulfilled 24-26 percent of its annual production plan as of the end of the first quarter despite the adverse impact of COVID-19.
It produced 9.78 million tonnes of coal during the quarter, with 10.3 million tonnes sold.
The group’s aluminum production topped 355,751 tonnes, while electricity output totalled 2.47 billion kWh in the period.
Revenue in the first quarter was estimated at more than 28.5 trillion VND (1.23 billion USD), with 4.8 trillion VND contributed to the State Budget.
Despite the formidable challenges posed by COVID-19, the group ensured stable employment for over 96,000 workers, each of whom earned an average of 12.2 million VND per month.
Regarding upcoming missions, Vinacomin General Director Dang Thanh Hai ordered member units to strictly follow the Government and ministries’ COVID-19 measures and promote business and production activities in the new normal.
They should keep a close watch on thermal power plant demand for coal to outline coal production plans, and pay due regard to processing high-quality lump coal and coal dust to increase market share.
Hai also asked Vinacomin’s members to ensure workplace safety and social order.
In April, Vinacomin targets producing 3.5 million tonnes of coal, 112,000 tonnes of aluminium, and 970 million kWh of electricity./.