Business Vietcombank posts record credit growth in Q1 The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) posted credit growth of nearly 3.7 percent in the opening quarter of 2021, a record high for many years, Chairman of the Board of Directors Nghiem Xuan Thanh has said.

Business Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart set for May The annual Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2021 will take place in Hanoi from May 5 to 8 with the theme “New Normal - New Opportunities”, a press conference in the capital on April 5 heard.

Business Imports of automobiles accelerate in March The import of automobiles increased dramatically in March, according to figures released by the General Department of Customs (GDC).

Business Agriculture export value up 20 percent in Q1 Vietnam exported 10.61 billion USD worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter of 2021, up 19.7 percent compared to the same period last year.