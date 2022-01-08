VinFast, Cerence unveil cloud connected car using digital twin platform
Cerence Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) developer for automobiles, and VinFast, a Vietnamese smart electric vehicle brand, have announced that VinFast cars will be cloud connected using the Cerence Connected Vehicle Digital Twin (CCVDT) platform.
They said VinFast has selected Cerence to provide innovative cloud and AI capabilities that will enhance comfort, security, safety, and convenience and transform the driving experience for VinFast’s customers.
Cerence’s digital twin capabilities enable VinFast to essentially create a virtual representation of its entire car, including software, mechanics, electrics, and physical behaviour, along with driver data and environmental data in the cloud.
VinFast will not only be able to offer its drivers extended digital cockpit capabilities that enhance the driving experience, including access to deeper information about the car, but also enable proactive AI notifications that leverage this real-time data to update and inform drivers in new ways.
In addition, Cerence supports VinFast in further leveraging its vehicles for contextual applications and making information available to key partners to enable new use cases like delivery services for in-car package delivery and electric vehicle charging networks for integrated vehicle charge status and nearby charging options, according to the firms./.