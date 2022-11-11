Business Australia increases shrimp import from Vietnam Australia’s import of shrimp from Vietnam has surged this year while imports from Thailand and China have dropped, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said, citing data of the International Trade Center.

Business Binh Duong looks for stronger cooperation with RoK partners The “Meet Korea 2022” festival was held in the southern province of Binh Duong on November 11 as part of activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Vietnamese bird's nests, sweet potatoes to be officially exported to China The leader of the General Administration of Customs of China has signed a protocol on the import of bird's nests and sweet potatoes from Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in China has informed the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Petrol prices surge in latest adjustment The retail price of RON 95-III bio-fuel almost reached 24,000 VND (0.97 USD) per litre from 3pm on November 11, following the latest adjustment by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance.