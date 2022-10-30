At the press briefing (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Chairman of VinGroup Pham Nhat Vuong is not in the list of people banned from traveling abroad, and the firm is operating normally, according to Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security.

Speaking at the Government's regular press conference on October 29, the spokesperson stressed that authorised agencies will continue to deal the spreading of fake news harming economic development and operations of businesses.





Highlighting the need to protect the normal and law-respecting operation businesses, he underlined that efforts will be made to minimise the spread of false and misleading information that affects the companies as well as the whole economy. VinGroup , a private conglomerate, is one of the big taxpayers with a total payment of about 127 trillion VND (5.11 billion USD) to date.

Xo also briefed participants on the initial investigation results into the Van Thinh Phat Group 's case.

Although this is a complicated case, law enforcement forces are determined to clarify its nature and justice will be served, he said, adding that there is no element of criminalisation of socio-economic relations, adding respect for the law must be guaranteed.



The official noted that after legal proceedings against the case were started, a lot of fake and wrongful information appeared, confusing the public, affecting the stock market as well as the operation of businesses.



The official noted that after legal proceedings against the case were started, a lot of fake and wrongful information appeared, confusing the public, affecting the stock market as well as the operation of businesses.

In the first 10 months of 2022, the Ministry of Public Security prosecuted and investigated 572 cybercrime cases, an increase of 144% over the same period last year. Meanwhile, the ministry settled 63 cases of spreading false information on websites with 68 defendants, while applying administrative punishments on 455 people and giving warnings to 1,500 others./.

VNA