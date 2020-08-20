Business Ministry approves HCM City-Long Thanh expressway expansion The Ministry of Transport has approved Dong Nai province’s proposal to widen Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh expressway to 10 lanes from its current four.

Mekong Delta localities urged to work harder to complete yearly targets Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked local administrations of all Mekong Delta provinces and cities to overcome difficulties and optimise their potential and advantages, thus completing all socio-economic targets for 2020 and following years.

Reference exchange rate revised down by 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on August 20, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Vinatex targets over 16.4 billion USD in pre-tax profit The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) set a goal of achieving 381.6 trillion VND (16.4 billion USD) in consolidated pre-tax profit in 2020, during its annual general meeting of shareholders on August 18.