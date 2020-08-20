Vinh Phuc: Over 84 percent of projects in IPs put into operation
As many as 309 out of 367 projects , equivalent to 84 percent, in industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Vinh Phuc have been put into operation by the end of July, up 6 percent from December 2019.
Over 84 percent of projects in IPs in Vinh Phuc province have been put into operation.
Among the 367 projects, 62 are domestic direct investment (DDI) projects valued at over 14.8 trillion VND (633.6 million USD), and 305 are foreign direct investment (FDI) ones worth more than 4 billion USD.
Binh Xuyen district alone has seven industrial parks covering nearly 2,000ha, namely Thang Long Vinh Phuc, Binh Xuyen, Binh Xuyen II, Ba Thien, Ba Thien II, Son Loi and Nam Binh Xuyen, taking the lead in Vinh Phuc in the numbers of industrial parks and investment projects.
The Thang Long Vinh Phuc industrial park has attracted dozens of investors from Japan with combined capital exceeding 200 million USD although it has just finished the first phase of construction./.